Second Bolan Jeep Rally from March 18

QUETTA, Mar 14 (APP):Second Bolan Jeep Rally (SBJR) would be started from March 18 till 21 at Bibi Nani (Mach) area of Bolan district under Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC).

According to FC spokesman, a large number of motor sporting teams would participate in the Second Bolan Jeep Rally from across the country.

The FC spokesman said the registration is being continued till March 18 for motor sporting teams to take part in competition.

“The Second Bolan Jeep Rally Pakistan Army and Frontier Crops is going to be arranged through cooperation of the Bolan (four by four) Jeep Association”, the spokesman said.

People of area and players applauded the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for arranging the Second Bolan Jeep Rally in the area.