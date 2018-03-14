Sports 
Views: 89

Second Bolan Jeep Rally from March 18

Posted By: Uploader

QUETTA, Mar 14 (APP):Second Bolan Jeep Rally (SBJR) would be started from March 18 till 21 at Bibi Nani (Mach) area of Bolan district under Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC).
According to FC spokesman, a large number of motor sporting teams would participate in the Second Bolan Jeep Rally from across the country.
The FC spokesman said the registration is being continued till March 18 for motor sporting teams to take part in competition.
“The Second Bolan Jeep Rally Pakistan Army and Frontier Crops is going to be arranged through cooperation of the Bolan (four by four) Jeep Association”, the spokesman said.
People of area and players applauded the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for arranging the Second Bolan Jeep Rally in the area.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links