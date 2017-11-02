Seasons Canola Polo Cup 2017: Day 3

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Newage qualified for the main final

of the Seasons Canola Polo Cup 2017 after registering convincing 6-3 victory over Remington Polo here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC)

ground here on Thursday.

Shah Shamyl Alam was star of the day as he fired fantastic

four goals for Newage while Adnan Jalil Azam and Syed Hasan

Abbas contributed one goal apiece. From the losing side, Bilal

Haye scored a brace and Bilal Noon one.

Newage were off to flying start as they thwarted two tremendous

goals through Shah Shamyl Alam to take 2-0 lead. Bilal Haye then hit

one for Reminton Polo to reduce the deficit to 2-1 but soon, Adnan

Jalil Azam fired a field goal to stretch Newage lead to 3-1. Remington

Polo once again attacked Newage goal and succeeded in converting a

superb goal through Bilal Noon to make it 3-2 but Shah Shamyl Alam

came from behind and converted a field goal successfully to further

enhance Newage lead to 4-2 before the end of the second chukker.

The only goal of third chukker was scored by Newage’s Syed Hasan

Abbas to increase their lead to 5-2 while the fourth and last chukker

saw one goal each coming from both the sides as Shah Shamyl Alam contributed for Newage and Bilal Haye for Remington Polo. The final

score was 6-3 in favour of Newage.

Six-star Taimur Mawaz Khan guided Guard Group to impressive 7-3

victory over Sherwood and also helped them book berth in the subsidiary final. Seven out of six goals was pumped in by super star Taimur Mawaz

Khan while the remaining one was converted by Ali Elahi. The only goal

came from Sherwood, which had two goals handicap advantage, came from Mohammad Samir.