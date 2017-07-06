Seafood exports surge by 19.45 percent

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 19.45 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The fish exports during July-may (2016-17) were recorded at $364.906 million as compared to the exports of $305.486 million during July-May (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 17.59 percent during the period under review by going up from trade of 119,688 metric ton last year to 140,747 metric ton.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 7.54 percent.

The overall food exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $3,426 million as compared to the exports of $3,706 million last year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports during May 2017 increased by 37.94 percent as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

The fish exports during May 2017 were recorded at $47.986 million as compared to the exports of $34.786 million.

On month-on-month basis, the fish exports increased by 18.02 percent during May 2017 when compared to the exports of $40.660

million during April.