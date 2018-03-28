Seafood exports reach $ 264.18 mln in eight months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country have witnessed

10.18 per cent increase during first eight months of 2017-18, fetching

US $ 264.18 million precious foreign exchange during the period.

During the period July-February 2017-18, the country exported about

108,262 metric tons of fish and fish preparations as compared to exports

of 89,032 metric tons, valuing of US$ 239 million during same period last

year, a data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed.

Overall food group exports from the country during the period under

review witnessed growth of 21 per cent as food commodities worth

US$2.842 billion were exported during July-February (2017-18) against

exports of US$2.334 billion during July-February (2016-17).

Meanwhile, when contacted, official sources at Commerce Division

on Wednesday said at present, seafood is being exported to European

Union member states while now it is gaining popularity in China, not only

because of its low prices but also because of support from government

policies.

Earlier, EU had de-listed all the companies exporting fish from

Pakistan in 2007. It was primarily done on account of failure to

meet EU’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

As a result of the efforts of the present government i.e,

Ministry of Commerce and Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), EU

lifted ban in June 2013. Two exporting establishments are now

being allowed to export to EU member states.

The matter was taken up by Pakistani side during the 8th

Session of Pakistan-EU Sub-Group on Trade meeting held on

October 9, 2017 in Brussels.

The EU side has temporarily allowed two fisheries establishments

to start exporting to EU after assurances given by Ministry of National

Food Security & Research to European Commission to comply with

EU’s SPS measures.

However, the EU side has linked possibility of re-listing the

remaining establishments for exports to EU with the on-ground

visit and authentication of its SPS inspectors.

Pakistani seafood is also gaining popularity in Chinese market

as several seafood distributors said that Pakistani seafood, compared

with seafood imported from other sources, is more cost-effective.

In recent years, the Chinese government has rolled out measures

that have encouraged and facilitated imports of seafood from

Pakistan.

One example is establishment of China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor, a flagship project of one Belt and one Road initiative,

which has enriched the transportation channels for Pakistani

seafood to enter China.