Seafood exports increases 12.99 percent in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Seafood exports from the country
during first eight months of current financial year increased by
12.99 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of
last year.
During the period from July-February, 2016-17, about 87,999
metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth US$ 239.789 million
exported as compared the exports of same period last year.
According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics fish and
fish products exports from the country during first eight months of
last year was recorded at 80,340 metric tons valuing US$ 212.221
million.
On month on month basis, see food exports from the country in
month of February, 2017 grew by 34.1 percent as compared the same
month of last year.
In February, about 10,935 metric tons of fish and fish
preparation worth US$ 29.135 million exported as compared the
exports of 8,516 metric tons valuing of US$ 21.741 million of same
period of last year.
However, during last eight months of current financial year,
exports of meat and meat preparations decreased by 25.19 percent and
was recorded at 37,285 metric tons valuing US$ 140.910 million.
The meat and meat products exports from the country in first
eight months of last financial year was recorded at 54,532 metric
tons with earnings of US$ 188.345 million.
The country earned US$ 18.430 million by exporting about 4,038
metric tons of meat and meat preparations in month of February, 2017
as compared the exports of 9,247 metric tons and earning of US$ 32.2
million of same month of last year.
