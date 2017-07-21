Sea food export increases 21.35 percent in FY 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Sea food Exports from the country

during 12 months of previous financial year (2016-17) increased by

21.35 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of

financial year 2015-16.

During the financial year 2016-17, country earned US$ 394.217

million by exporting about 152,858 metric tons of fish and fish

preparations as compared the exports of 127,910 metric tons worth

US$ 314.896 million of same period of last year.

According the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of

Statistics, in previous financial year exports of leguminous

vegetables (pulses) grew by 100 percent and 606 metric tons of

different pulses worth US$ 528,000 exported.

Meanwhile, exports of tobacco increased by 34.93 percent and

was recorded at 3,976 metric tons valuing US$ 14.194 million as

against the exports of 3,194 metric tons worth of US$ 10.974 million

of same period last year, it added.

During 12 months of last financial year, exports of wheat from

the country grew by 512.3 percent as about 3,676 metric tons of

commodity valuing US$ 0.976 million exported as against the exports

of 450 metric tons worth US$ 0.158 million of the corresponding

period of last year.

In previous financial year, spices worth US$ 84.22 million

exported as compared the exports of US$ 76.67 million of fiscal year

2015-16, the data added.

In last year about 22,927 metric tons of spices exported as

compared the exports of 19,746 metric tons, which was up by 9.58

percent as against the exports of same period last year.

During last financial year, sugar exports from the country

increased by 21.90 percent and reached at 307,862 metric tons

valuing US$ 161.541 million as compared the exports of 293,541

metric tons valuing US$ 132.284 million of same period last year.

However, the commodities including rice, basmati rice fruits

and vegetables registered negative growth in their respective

exports during the period under review.

In last financial year, rice exports reduced by 13.63 percent,

basmati rice by 3.8 percent, fruits by 10.61 percent and vegetables

by 12.48 percent respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that during financial year 2016-

17, food group exports from the country reduced by 6.94 percent and

was recorded at US$ 3.712 billion as compared the exports of US$

3.989 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, food group imports into the country grew by 13.92

percent and was stood at US$ 6.138 billion against the imports of

US$ 5.388 billion of same period last year.