SDPI plans consultation to promote understanding on institutional arrangement

ISLAMABAD July 12 (APP): Sustainable Policy Development

Institute (SDPI) will be organizing a dialogue here Thursday to

promote understanding about institutional arrangement in the

country.

The Institute is conducting a study on “Policy Research

Institutions and the Health SDGs: Building Momentum in South Asia”

with an aim to carry out a mapping exercise on health policy

research institutions and other key stakeholders, in South Asian

countries.

This study will help in developing understanding on the

current situation of the stakeholders with respect to the health-

related SDGs in their respective countries. The study will also

enhance the knowledge and understanding about the role of

stakeholders contributing towards over all SDGs.

The National Stakeholders Consultation on health SDGs also

relates to this ongoing study and its main objective to generate

dialogue on the role of stakeholders and policy research

institutions to understand the institutional arrangements in

Pakistan.

Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal is

likely to deliver the keynote address at the consultation.