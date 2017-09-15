SDGs Secretariat, LEAD-Pakistan sign MoU for capacity building of MPs and Parliament staff

ISLAMABAD Sept 15 (APP): Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Secretariat of National Assembly and LEAD-Pakistan, a national
think tank have signed a MoU for capacity building of the members
of the parliament and its staff at the Parliament House.
Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh,
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LEAD-Pakistan signed the agreement.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage and Chairperson
Parliamentary Sustainable Development Goals Secretariat was
also present during the MoU signing ceremony.
Talking to media after the ceremony, Speaker National
Assembly said that the objective behind the agreement was to
overcome the problems in implementation of SDGs in the country
adding that later similar training would be given to members of the
provincial assemblies and their staff.
He said that Pakistan’s Parliament enjoyed the singular
honour of being the first legislature to have a full-fledged SDGs
Secretariat.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that under the MoU, members
of the Parliament and staff would be imparted focused training on
SDGs to improve the delivery at the grassroots level. She said
that LEAD was a research based institution on issues like environment,
water and energy conservation which would provide technical
assistance and research based data to the parliamentarians for
informed policy making and even helping them in legislating on
various subjects if required, thus enhancing their oversight
capabilities in regards to the implementation of the SDGs.
She said that after the 18th amendment the
implementation of SDGs was the responsibility of the provinces and
this MoU could also be integrated with the SDGs task forces in
the provinces which have been formed to ensure country
wide implementation of SDGs. She said that SDGs Secretariat could
also work with them within the framework of this MoU.
She said that for the first time legislators had been
taken on board in the process of sustainable development goals
and constituency-based focused funding was being done to meet
the SDGs targets.
The minister said that under the MoU, parliamentarians
would be empowered with knowledge, data and learning of soft
skills through different capacity building programmes.
Members and Chairs of selected Standing Committees
would be assisted for research and inclusion of the priority areas
of SDGs in the parliamentary agenda, she said.
The minister expressed the hope that the signing of
the MoU would promote a new tradition of research based informed
oversight by the parliamentarians while disposing off
their parliamentary business concerning environment and
climate change.
