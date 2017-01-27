Scuffle in NA shows PTI’s political immaturity: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said Thursday’s scuffle in the National Assembly showed political immaturity of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The physical attack on Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Parliament was condemnable and that act of the PTI members was not appreciated by anyone, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi went to the opposition benches to urge them not to use unparlimentary language against the prime minister.

He said PTI leaders were continuously using derogatory language against politicians, bureaucrats and others, adding PTI had promoted the politics of using derogatory language against its opponents in the country.

Replying to a question, he said general elections 2013 were held in transparent manner, adding massive work of electoral reforms had been completed to bring transparency in electoral system.