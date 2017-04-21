SC’s decision in Panama case vindicates stance of PM: Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Leader of the House in the Senate, Raja

Zafar ul Haq on Friday said the government has accepted the Supreme

Court decision in Panama papers case with an open heart and shall

abide by its legal and constitutional obligations.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Panama case has vindicated

the stance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said talking to media

outside the Parliament House.

Zafarul Haq regretted that Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians

attitude during proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament and

said, “the opposition PPPP defied the Chairman to maintain decorum

in the House that forced the Chairman to prorogue the House.”

He expressed the confidence that our opponents will face

defeat in future as well because Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will

emerge victorious at every forum.

“What they manifested was a sheer frustration. They had lost in 2013 and shall lose again in 2018”, he remarked.

Zafar ul Haq said the PPP has rejected the Joint Investigation

Team to be constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court. “Under

the article 184 of the Constitution, the court could not disqualify

anybody until indicted. Therefore, an inquiry was imperative for

which the court ordered to constitute a JIT.”

He said the PML-N will follow instructions of the apex court

and every decision will be taken in accordance with the law.

Zafarul Haq said since the opposition PPPP has rejected the

court verdict, it manifests that the decision is not against the

Prime Minister.

To a question, Raja Zafar ul Haq said the opposition has no

logic to demand resignation of the Prime Minister because the papers

presented by them to the court did not carry substance for

disqualification of the premier.

He said the PML-N has neither objected the decision nor

remarked about judges but agreed to the decision and shall implement

it as per directives of the court.

Answering a question about moral obligation to resign, Zafarul

Haq said, majority of judges has ordered a JIT and it is moral and

constitutional obligation to go by the court verdict.

He dispelled the impression that only criminals appear before

the JIT and said, the constitutional course will itself answer their

allegations.