Scrutiny of private security companies ordered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Ministry of Interior has directed Islamabad

Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Islamabad Police to start immediate inspection

of private security companies operating in Islamabad.

The inspection process will be started from this month and Ministry of

Interior has categorically asked to revoke licenses of private security companies who

have not submitted their particulars and details to ICT administration.

According to the official source, the administration will issue notices

initially to the licensees of those private security companies which are found violating the

law and not ensuring the compliance of Rules.

The administration will also check whether private security guards

working in Islamabad are properly trained, security cleared and physically fit .

It is mention that training to security guards, prior to their

deployment is one of the conditions of the license and the Ministry of Interior has notified

four institutions for training of security guards which included Fauji Foundation (Pvt.) Ltd;

Askari Guards (Pvt.) Ltd; National Police Foundation and Provincial Police Line

Headquarters.

As per law, the Licensing Officer shall, before revoking any licence

give the licensee a notice to show cause in writing specifying a date, not less than thirty

days from the date of the notice, on which the revocation shall take effect unless the

licensee satisfies the Licensing Officer that license was not liable to be revoked.

The Private Security Companies will be asked to get renewal of their

licenses on time, arrange periodic training of their guards, ensure the antecedents and

security clearance of their guards by the concerned police prior to their deployment in

Islamabad as required under the law.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Zulfiqar Haider, the source said, will

constitute special teams for inspection of security companies as no proper checking

system is already in place with ICT for the purpose.

These teams along with Islamabad police will conduct checking and to

seal the offices of these private security companies if rules are found being violated.

These teams will also check whether report is obtained from AIGP

(Special Branch), SSP and District Magistrate at the time of renewal of license of a private

security company. The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that security guards have

been trained by the approved Institutions and their antecedents verified by the Police

Department. The license of the security company is not renewed, if security guards are

not trained, security-wise not cleared and medically unfit.

The source said that it has been also directed to revoke licenses of

private security companies following the set criteria who have not submitted their

particulars and details to ICT administration.