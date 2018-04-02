Screen tourism pivotal in projecting a peaceful and picturesque Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage

Monday said that Screen Tourism had a pivotal role in projecting identity of Pakistan as a peaceful, picturesque and beautiful country.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of the book titled “Colours of Deosai: A Wonderland of Pakistan” and photo exhibition by renowned photographers Arif Amin and Ghulam Rasool.

The minister said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan had almost won the war against terrorism and now time was ripe to win war of perception through projection of national history, cultural heritage and language. She said that such books could play the role of a catalyst in winning this war.

The minister said that the media had an important role in creating awareness among the youth in regards to preservation of environment, bio-diversity and the rapidly changing panorama. She said that the media had played its due role in every sphere of the national life. She said that Pakistan was a land of splendor and unmatched beauty. The minister observed that the local population had an appreciable role in the protection of the forests in the Northern Areas and bio-diversity in the coastal areas.

Marriyum said that the new generation of the country could be attracted towards national culture and heritage through books and exhibitions showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty, culture, heritage and biodiversity.

The minister said that the book showcasing the natural beauty and bio-diversity of the country should be displayed in all foreign embassies of the country and at all airports. Moreover she said it

was imperative to exhibit such beautiful books at colleges and

universities to apprise the youth about the beautiful landscape

of the country.

She said that due to decline of local film industry in the

past, Pakistan was unable to promote its bio-diversity through screen

tourism and this vacuum could be filled by promotion of national

environmental beauty through books. However, she said that the national

film policy had been announced for revival of cinema.

The minister lauded the role of corporate

sector in promoting the natural beauty of the country and the publication of

the splendid book as part of its social responsibility. She said that Deosai had key role in eco-system of the country and its conservation was vital.

She said that Arif Amin and Ghulam Rasool were renowned

photographers who did tremendous job to highlight the beauty and

bio-diversity of Deosai through the lens of camera.

She said that she was

glad to be part of the launch of the book and the photo exhibition.

She said that a special meeting of the Federal cabinet was held

Monday to condemn Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. She said

that on Friday day of solidarity will be observed with Kashmiri

people.

Later while talking to a private news channel she said that no cable operators had the right

to change the number, or block the transmission of any television channel without PEMRA directives.

She said that license of a cable operator could be suspended if it blocks the transmission of a channel for more than 24 hours.She said that PEMRA had also taken notice of this violation by certain cable operators and action would be taken as per law.