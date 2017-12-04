SCP orders Ex-Mayor Karachi to explain position on illegal allotment of land

KARACHI, Dec 04 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in his orders issued Monday has asked former Mayor of Karachi,
Syed Mustafa Kamal to ensure his presence before the court here on Dec.6
with regard to his role in unlawful allotment of significant portion of land reserved for water treatment plant in Mehmoodabad area of metropolis.
The chief justice said that being apprised that 50 acres of the land,
out of a total of 129 acres reserved for the Water Treatment
Plant, was allotted to certain persons by the then Mayor, the bench
therefore sought presence of Syed Mustafa Kamal to explain his position
on the next date of hearing, falling on December 6.
According to the copy of order issued Monday evening the bench
hearing the Constitution Petition No. 38 of 2016, to provide clean
drinking water and safe environment to the people of Sindh has
directed Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah to be present before the
court on Dec 6.
“As we have been informed that the Chief Minister is in Islamabad
by tomorrow, he shall ensure his presence before the court on
06.12.2017,” the orders read.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench comprising Chief
Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali
Shah said that since a satisfactory reply with regard to
implementation of Water Commission report was not forthcoming
therefore, the Sindh CM must ensure his presence before the court.
The bench also took strong exception that another 50 acres of
land, reserved for water treatment plant in Karachi, had been
illegally encroached upon.
