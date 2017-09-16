Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and World XI

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP)- The scoreboards in the third and the last

T20 international match of the Independence Cup series here on Friday

night at the Gadaffi stadium.

Pakistan innings

Fakhar Zaman runout (Samm) 27

Ahmad Shahzad runout (Balley/Cutting) 89

Babar Azam c du Plessis b Perera 48

Shoaib Malik notout 17

Imad Wasim c du Plessis 0

Sarfraz Ahmad notout 0

Extras (wb-2) 2

Total (for 4 in 20 overs) 183

Fall of wkts, 1-61,2-163,3-175,4-182

Bowling

Samuel Badree 3-0-28-0

Morne Morkel 4-0-42-0

Ben Cutting 2-0-26-0

Thisara Perera 4-0-37-2

Darren Sammy 4-0-24-0

Imran Tahir 3-0-26-0

World XI innings

Tamim Iqbal b Usman 14

Hashim Amla runout (Fakhar/Hasan) 21

Ben Cutting b Hasan 5

Faf du Plessis runout (Shadab) 13

George Bailey b Imad 3

David Miller c Babar b Hasan 32

Thisara Perera c Babar b Rumman 32

Darren Sammy notout 24

Morne Morkel runout (Babar) 1

Samuel Badree notout 0

Extras (lb-1,wb-5) 5

Total for 8 in 20 overs 150

Fall of wkts 1-15,2-41,3-41,4-53,5-67, 6-112,7-137,8-139

Bowling

Imad Wasim 4-0-34-1

Usman Shinwari 4-0-26-1

Hasan Ali 4-0-28-2

Rumman Raees 4-1-20-1

Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-7-0

Shadab Khan 3-0-34-0

Man of the match, Ahmad Shahzad (Pakistan).

(Umpires)- Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza , Ahmed Shahab (third umpire),

Khalid Mahmood (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee).