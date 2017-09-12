Scoreboards in 1st T20 between Pak and World XI

LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP)- The scoreboards in the first T20 international match of the Independence Cup between Pakistan and the World XI here on Tuesday night at the Gadaffi stadium.
Pakistan innings,
Fakhar Zaman c Amla b Morkel 8
Ahmed Shahzad c Sammy b Cutting 39
Babar Azam c Miller b Imran 86
Shoaib Malik b Perera 38
Sarfraz Ahmad c Paine b Perera 4
Imad Wasim notout 15
Faheem Ashraf notout 0
Extras (b-1,wb-6) 7
Total for seven wickets in 20 overs 197
Fall of wkts, 1-8,2-130,3-142,4-161,5-182
Bowling
Morne Morkel 4-0-32-1
Thisara Perera 4-0-51-2
Ben Cutting 4-0-38-1
Imran Tahir 4-0-34-1
Grant Elliott 2-0-17-0
Dareen Sammy 2-0-24-0
World XI innings
Tamim Iqbal b Rumman 18
Hashim Amla c Imad b Rumman 26
Tim Paine c Rumman b Sohail 25
Faf du Plessis c (substitute) Umar b Shadab 29
David Miller st Sarfraz b Shadab 9
Grant Elliott c Imad b Sohail 14
Thisara Perera runout 17
Darren Sammy notout 29
Ben Cutting notout 0
Extras (LB-6,WB-4) 10
Total for 7 in 20 overs, 177
Fall of wkts 1-43,2-48,3-101,4-108,5-123,6-145,7-173
Bowling
Imad Wasim 4-0-22-0
Sohail Khan 4-0-28-2
Hasan Ali 4-0-44-0
Rumman Raees 3-0-37-2
Faheem Ashraf 1-0-7-0
Shadab Khan 4-0-33-2
Man of the match, Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Umpires, Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza and Shozeb Raza, tv umpire. Match referee, Sir Richie Richardson match referee.