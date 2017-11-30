SCO to provide opportunity to Pakistan for enhancing trade relations with Russia: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Spokesperson to Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said Pakistan’s membership with

Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help provide opportunity to enhance trade relations with Russia.

Pakistan wishes to increase economic relations with Russia, he said talking to PTV.

The foreign minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif and state minister for commerce had made visits to Russia for improving trade relations, he added.

The SCO had broad agenda on health, education, connectivity and trade, he said, adding Pakistan could exploit

these sectors for benefiting the people of this country.

Pakistan would also cooperate with the organization to eliminate the menace of extremism and terrorism,

the spokesperson said.

To a question, he said focus was being given to identify the areas of mutual interest so that the people of Pakistan

and Russia could avail benefits.