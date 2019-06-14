ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):The 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Friday started in Bishkek with leadership from all member and observer states in attendance.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov is chairing the session who earlier received all the participating leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan as they arrived at the venue.

Prior to proceeding for the meeting, the leaders had a group photo with the banner of the SCO Summit in the backdrop.