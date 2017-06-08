SCO membership to strengthen Pak connectivity with region: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Spokesperson to Foreign Office

Nafees Zakria on Thursday said that Pakistan’s membership of

the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help

strengthen its connectivity with the region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan

applied for the SCO membership in 2010, which was approved by

the organization in 2015.

He said being an emerging platform, the SCO would provide

Pakistan a good opportunity to play its role in addressing the

challenges being faced by the region, such as drug trafficking,

human smuggling and security related matters.

The SCO, he said, would help Pakistan improve its relations

with Central Asian States.