SCO membership to strengthen Pak connectivity with region: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Spokesperson to Foreign Office
Nafees Zakria on Thursday said that Pakistan’s membership of
the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help
strengthen its connectivity with the region.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan
applied for the SCO membership in 2010, which was approved by
the organization in 2015.
He said being an emerging platform, the SCO would provide
Pakistan a good opportunity to play its role in addressing the
challenges being faced by the region, such as drug trafficking,
human smuggling and security related matters.
The SCO, he said, would help Pakistan improve its relations
with Central Asian States.
