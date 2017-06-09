SCO membership to further strengthen Pakistan: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Welcoming the entry of Pakistan
as full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
as a “good development” some experts and analysts on Friday
said it would help further strengthen Pakistan’s status in
regional and international context.
Lt Gen (R) Talat Masood, a defence expert and
political analyst, while talking to APP said it was good
development as Pakistan was joining the ranks of important
countries of the region and it would help the country a lot,
through enhanced cooperation and coordination in diverse
areas.
It would also help strengthen Pakistan’s economy through
economic integration and cooperation with regional countries
including those of South Asia, South East Asia and Central
Asia, he added.
Lt Gen (R) Talat Masood stressed that Pakistan can
benefit a lot from the SCO membership through cooperation with
all SCO member states in different fields of life and economy.
Brig (R) Mahmood Shah while talking to APP welcomed
Pakistan’s full membership in SCO and said Pakistan had
achieved what it was aspiring for.
It would help strengthen Pakistan in many ways, he
added.
Pakistan, which was admitted to SCO as full member in
Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday, had been an Observer with SCO
since 2005.
Pakistan applied for full membership of the organization
in 2010. The decision, in principle, to give membership to
Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in
Ufa, Russia, in 2015.
