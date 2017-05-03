SCO 12th Forum session to be held in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Tashkent will host the 12th session of the

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum, under the aegis of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies and the foreign ministry of Uzbekistan.

Leading research centres from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan,Russia, Tajikistan, as well as India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan will join the SCO Secretariat and the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure’s Executive Committee at the session, a press release of embassy of Uzbekitan issued here Wednesday said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 by the

leaders of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia, and Belarus are the organization’s observers, with Turkey, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, and Nepal playing their part as partners.

The organization cooperates with the UN, ASEAN, the CIS, OECD, and CSTO.

The SCO Forum is aimed at boosting scientific cooperation and giving

forecasts on SCO activities.

The upcoming forum will focus on the results of the 2016 SCO Summit in Tashkent, security issues on the SCO territory, further cooperation development, and the organizations expansion.

The forum will also include discussions on stronger interaction with

observers and partners.

Last year, SCO passed the Tashkent Declaration that summed up the

fifteen years of the organization’s work.

The summit also focused on India and Pakistan’s admission as

full-fledged members of the SCO.

Included on the forum’s agenda is Uzbekistan’s Action Strategy

2017-2021, which runs in line with SCO’s objectives.

The Action Strategy puts emphasis on transport infrastructure, the

SCO’s major interest.

These projects will help build transport corridors between Asia and

Europe.