Science diplomacy initiative to improve Pakistan’s access to smart technologies: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday said the Science Diplomacy initiative would focus on establishing international research collaborations, capacity building, improving public health, matching labour skills with international market requirements. The initiative, he said would also improve Pakistan’s access to smart technologies and international technical assistance, especially in the context of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).