Scholarship quota for Pakistani students reserved in undergraduate educational programmes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Minister for Education of Saudi Arabia Dr. Ahmed Al-Essa Thursday said that Scholarship quota for Pakistani students had been reserved in undergraduate educational programmes in universities of the Kingdom.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique conveyed the best wishes of the government and the people of Pakistan for continued success and prosperity of the leadership and people of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a message received here from Riyadh.

Ambassador Khan Hasham Bin Saddique called on Minister for Education of Saudi Arabia in his office in Riyadh.

The Ambassador discussed various matters with the Minister related to education of Pakistani expatriates in the Kingdom and informed him about the purpose projects of construction of Pakistani school buildings in Damam and Riyadh.

He requested Dr. Ahmed Al-Essa for facilitating in early completion of these projects while the Minister appreciated both the initiatives and assured his full support and cooperation .

Khan Hasham Bin Saddique and the Minister also discussed students’ educational cum cultural exchange programme between the two countries, during the discussion. Dr. Ahmed Al-Essa shared that the Government of Saudi Arabia had already reserved scholarship quota for Pakistani students in the undergraduate educational programmes in various universities of the Kingdom.

The Minister assured that through Higher Education, students educational and cultural exchange programmes could be initiated which would help the students of the two countries to benefits from respective educational opportunities.

The Ambassador thanked the Minister for receiving him in his office and expressed hope for promoting collaboration in the field of education between the two countries.