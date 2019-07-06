Schedule of Pak cricket team’s arrival from England

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):The Pakistan cricket team will return home from the United Kingdom in the wee hours, tomorrow, Sunday after participating in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Seventeen members of the side will arrive tomorrow, Sunday, while the remaining nine members – Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (all players), Talat Ali (manager), Mickey Arthur (coach), Azhar Mahmood (bowling coach) and Grant Flower (batting coach) – will return at a later date, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.