SCCI welcomes PM decision to terminate Regulatory duty on import from Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Apr 12 (APP):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed decision taken by Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding termination of regulatory duty on import from Afghanistan to

Pakistan.

“The decision would have very positive impact on export of Pakistan to Afghanistan and will result in increase of bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries,” comments Zahidullah Shinwari, President SCCI.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, President SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari said SCCI had expressed strong reservation over imposition of regulatory duty on 731 items and made a specific demand of lifting the duty on import from Afghanistan.

He said the export ratio of Pakistan to Afghanistan is around 95 percent while only few items constituting around five percent are imported from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Imposition of regulatory duty on import from Afghanistan had very bad impact on economy of Pakistan because in response to this decision, Afghanistan government increased tax ratio on exports from Pakistan, ensuing in record decrease in volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, Zia

added.

He expressed the hope that notification in regard with termination of regulatory duty on import from Afghanistan would be released soon by concerned department.