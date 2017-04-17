Scale of civilians fleeing Iraq’s Mosul ‘staggering’: UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 17 (APP): Noting that nearly half a million

people have fled Iraqi city of Mosul since the start of military operations to retake the city from ISIL/Da’esh terrorists, a senior United Nations humanitarian official in Iraq warned that the scale of the displacement has stretched relief efforts to their “operational limits”.

“Our worst case scenario when the fighting started was that up to one

million civilians may flee Mosul. Already, more than 493,000 people have left, leaving almost everything behind,” Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement issued by the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“The sheer volume of civilians still fleeing Mosul city is staggering.

we are doing everything we can but this has been a long battle and the assault on the old city hasn’t started,” she added.

According to estimates, as many as 500,000 people still remain in

ISIL/Daesh-controlled areas in western Mosul, including about 400,000 in the densely populated old city.

Humanitarian agencies are scaling up their response, preparing emergency

sites and camps to shelter the hundreds of thousands more who may flee in coming days and weeks, but they are under increasing strain.

Since the fighting began last October, some 1.9 million people have been

provided live-saving assistance, including food, water, shelter, emergency kits, medical support and psycho-social services, since fighting began last October.

“We’re reaching families who have fled and families who have stayed

[but] Mosul has pushed us to our operational limits,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said.

The battle for western Mosul is very different from the one in the east

and so is the consequent impact on civilians. More trauma injures are reported and there are fears that food stocks and drinking water could run out.

“Civilians in Mosul face incredible, terrifying risks. They are being

shot at, there are artillery barrages, families are running out of supplies, medicines are scarce and water is cut-off,” the UN humanitarian official noted.

A UN press release also underscored that all parties to the conflict are

obliged, under International Humanitarian Law, to do everything possible to protect civilians, ensure they have the assistance they need, and limit damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Nothing is more important than protecting civilians” Ms. Grande said.