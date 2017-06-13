SC will not disappoint people in providing justice: CJ

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar
remarked that people have expectations that only apex court would
do justice and the hopes of the masses would be fulfilled.
He stated this while leading a three-judge bench constituted
for hearing a plea moved by Jamaat-i-Islami, challenging
privatization of K-Electric.
Chief Justice remarked “It has become a tradition that
instead of approaching departments concerned people move to Supreme
Court for justice, however apex court would not disappoint them.”
Chief justice inquired the counsel
for the petitioner Rasheed Rizvi, if it was possible that government
could provide uninterrupted electricity to the citizens.
The question was whether the government had enough
sources to tackle load shedding in Karachi, the CJ added.
The counsel for the petitioner Rasheed Rizvi said that
promises made while privatizing K-Electric in 2005 were not fulfilled
yet, even though 4,000 of its employees had been fired, but
the charges of per unit remained the same at Rs 15.
He apprised the bench that till date about 1500 people had
died in a year due to power load shedding in Karachi.
Meanwhile, state counsel appeared before the bench and termed
the case non-maintainable as earlier the Sindh High Court had made its
verdict in the same case.
However the bench sought reply from the federation, K-
Electric and Shanghai-Electric on the instant matter while
adjourning the case for indefinite period.
