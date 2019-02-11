SC warns private schools to be nationalised

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Supreme Court on Monday while hearing a contempt of court proceedings against two private schools indicated that private schools could be nationalised.Justice Gulzar Ahmed who was chairing a three-member bench passed the remarks while hearing a contempt of court proceedings against two private schools for passing derogatory remarks against the verdict regarding hike in fee of schools.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan addressing the school administration asked them that how they dare to call the apex court’s verdict a “draconian judgment”.

Justice Gulzar said that, “What kind of language did you write in letters to the parents, adding that “we should close your schools and can even nationalise them.

He said that court can ask the government to handle the administrative affairs of private schools adding that we will direct to conduct an audit to check whether you have black or white money as well.

Now a days people instead of providing education just doing business, schools are not money making industries, he added.

To which, the counsel of the private schools tendered unconditional apologise on behalf of his clients to the court and assured the bench that in future no such thing would be happened.

Justice Gulzar said, you may submit a written apology and after examining the language of the apology then court would decide the case.

However, the counsel of the private schools reiterated that his clients did not intend to insult the court orders.

Justice Gulzar replied and said that court is fully aware of all correspondents between the parents and school administrators and which kind of comments were passed after the court order.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.