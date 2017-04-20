SC verdict endorses PM’s stance: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik on Thursday said decision of the Supreme Court to

form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers has endorsed

Prime Minister’s stance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif demanded

to constitute a JIT commission on Panama Papers to probe the

matter, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leaders had asserted several time on media that they would accept

the court decision on Panama Papers.

Dr Musadik Malik said PML-N would cooperate with JIT

commission to investigate the matter.

He said the apex court had rejected the evidences of

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) given on Panama Papers.

The spokesman said PTI chief Imran Khan ambition of power

would not be fulfilled.