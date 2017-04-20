ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik on Thursday said decision of the Supreme Court to
form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers has endorsed
Prime Minister’s stance.
Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif demanded
to constitute a JIT commission on Panama Papers to probe the
matter, he said this while talking to a private news channel.
He said earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
leaders had asserted several time on media that they would accept
the court decision on Panama Papers.
Dr Musadik Malik said PML-N would cooperate with JIT
commission to investigate the matter.
He said the apex court had rejected the evidences of
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) given on Panama Papers.
The spokesman said PTI chief Imran Khan ambition of power
would not be fulfilled.
SC verdict endorses PM’s stance: Musadik
ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr