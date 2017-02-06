SC upholds PEMRA’s decision to ban “Aisy nahi chalay ga” programme

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday upheld Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) plea of prohibiting Aamir Liaquat’s programme on BOL News ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ for airing hate speech till further order.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel also issued a warning to the TV channel’s management that if the court’s orders were not complied with, the bench would initiate contempt of court proceedings against the channel as well as the anchor.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till February 8.

It may be mentioned here that the SC on Jan 31, 2017 (last Tuesday) had set aside all contempt notices issued to PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam by the High Court on Labbaik’s petitions. The court will now resume hearing on Wednesday. PEMRA was represented by senior advocates Kashif Hanif, Zahid Ebrahim and Ali Gilani.