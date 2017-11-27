SC to not tolerate insult of courts; CJP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday remarked that the apex court

would not tolerate the insult of courts and judges by the lawyers.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of

the case filed by High Court Bar Association Multan regarding ban on working of Sher Zaman, President, High Court Bar Multan.

It is to mention that Lahore High Court had barred advocate Sher Zaman to function as president High Court Bar Multan against which the lawyers of Multan Bar had filed an appeal in SC.

The chief justice remarked that those were not courts where judges could be assaulted.

During hearing the CJP expressed annoyance on the conduct of Multan Bar lawyers and remarked

that previously lawyers did not respect lower courts, but now there was a situation where they

did not respect even higher courts.

The CJP remarked that some lawyers wanted to destroy courts through their politics. The court also remarked that the conduct of lawyers reflected that they wanted to ruin the system but the apex

court would not allow non-professional people to do so.

The chief justice remarked that they would not tolerate humilitation of courts. He also remarked

that these institutions were the source of bread and butter for lawyers so they

should respect the courts.

The Chief Justice remarked that if lawyers needed his help then they should send their representatives to his chamber after obtaining prior appointment. He also directed the lawyers to

maintain their attitude and conduct during the proposed meeting.