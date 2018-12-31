SC to hold in-camera hearing in Memogate case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Supreme Court Monday accepted request of Ahmer Bilal Soofi, an amicus curiae to hold in-camera proceedings of the case in-connection with the Memogate scandal.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Ejaz Ul Ahsan resumed the hearing.The chief justice asked regarding the development on former envoy to USA Hussain Haqqani’s return to the country.