SC to announce Panama Papers case judgment on Friday

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): The Supreme Court will announce its decision

in the Panama Papers case at around 11:30am on Friday in Court Room No 01, according to the cause list issued on Thursday.

The three-member implementation bench of the apex court on July 21

concluded hearing the response of petitioners and defendants to the

joint investigation team’s (JIT) report.

The JIT was formed by the original five-member bench comprising

Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Ejaz Afzal Khan, Gulzar Ahmed, Sheikh Azmat

Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan to further probe the Panama Papers case. The same bench will announce the verdict.

Meanwhile, special security arrangements will be made at the SC on

Friday. Besides police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel will also be deployed. Entry to the court premises will be allowed only

through passes issued by the Supreme Court Registrar. The media persons

will be issued passes through the Supreme Court’s public relations officer. No unauthorised person will be allowed to enter the capital’s Red Zone.