SC should investigate matter of Hussain Nawaz’s picture: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister for Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani Friday

said the Supreme Court should investigate the matter of Hussain

Nawaz’s picture.

The apex court should investigate the matter of photo leaks

and the motives behind it, he said while talking to a private news

channel.

He said that accountability of Sharif family was held during

the regime of Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharaf and nothing was proved

against them.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was

cooperating with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and expressed the

hope that it would do justice with PML-N in according with the law and

constitution.

Syed Asif Kirmani said the Sharif family had presented

themselves for accountability and added that trial against Sharif

family was on political basis.

He said the reservations had been filed against two members of

JIT in the apex court and more reservations had been registered

by counsel of Hussain Nawaz in the court.