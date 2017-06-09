ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister for Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani Friday
said the Supreme Court should investigate the matter of Hussain
Nawaz’s picture.
The apex court should investigate the matter of photo leaks
and the motives behind it, he said while talking to a private news
channel.
He said that accountability of Sharif family was held during
the regime of Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharaf and nothing was proved
against them.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was
cooperating with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and expressed the
hope that it would do justice with PML-N in according with the law and
constitution.
Syed Asif Kirmani said the Sharif family had presented
themselves for accountability and added that trial against Sharif
family was on political basis.
He said the reservations had been filed against two members of
JIT in the apex court and more reservations had been registered
by counsel of Hussain Nawaz in the court.
SC should investigate matter of Hussain Nawaz’s picture: Kirmani
ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime