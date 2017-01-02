SC seeks reply over NAB’s provision of voluntary return of money

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 ( APP): Supreme Court on Monday directed the Attorney General of Pakistan to submit response on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance provisions of voluntary return of money.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Amir Hani Muslim and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard a case relating to voluntary return of corruption money to NAB.

The Attorney General told the court a committee headed by Law Minister was reviewing the provisions of Voluntary Returns.

The court directed to fix the matter before three-member bench and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.