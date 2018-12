ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Supreme Court Monday issued notice to legal heirs of (retd) Air Chief Marshal Asghar Khan, seeking their reply on Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) request to close Asghar Khan’s case due to insufficient evident.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan resumed hearing of the case regarding non-implementation of its October 19, 2012 judgment.