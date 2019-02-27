SC seeks investment proposals for dams funds

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday sought investment proposals from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in respect to the collected funds for construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams excluding treasury bonds.

A five-member special bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprised Justice Umar Ata Banial, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Ahmed, heard the case regarding construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

During the course of proceedings, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman submitted report regarding construction of dams.

The counsel for WAPDA said land purchasing process had been completed and the foundation stone laying ceremony would be held in March this year.