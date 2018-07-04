SC seeks details of foreign assets of Zardari, Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details of foreign assets of formers presidents Asif Ali Zardari and General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former attorney general Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum while hearing a sou moto case pertaining to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the directions while hearing the suo moto case. Under the NRO issued by then president Musharraf in 2007 granted amnesty to politicians and other individuals, by quashing corruption and criminal cases against them so they could return to the country.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that the court should be taken into confidence regarding the ownership of foreign accounts and assets by individuals.

The Attorney General for Pakistan and Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek attended the court proceedings.

The chief justice remarked,”We have to make dams and other bigger projects, including ending of corruption”.

It may added that nominating Musharraf, Zardari and former attorney general Qayyum as respondents, petitioner Feroz Shah Gilani had requested the court in April this year to order recovery of ‘huge amounts of public money’ misappropriated and wasted by them through unlawful means ‘already on record in different judgments of the Supreme Court and high courts.

He had contended that Musharraf subverted the Constitution by declaring emergency followed by the promulgation of NRO, through which criminal and corruption cases against politicians, including Zardari, were ‘arbitrarily withdrawn’ causing huge financial losses to the national exchequer.