ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday
reserved its judgment on petition seeking stoppage of video
recording of Panama papers case Joint Investigation Team
(JIT) proceedings and leaking of Hussain Nawaz photograph.
A three-member special implementation bench of the apex court
headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising
Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the
case filed by Hussain Nawaz.
During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Haris
Ahmad counsel for Hussain Nawaz appeared before the bench and said that video recording of JIT proceedings should not be allowed. He
alleged that JIT had no control over CCTV cameras.
Khawaja Haris expressed concern over leaking of his client’s picture
and said that after leaking of the photo, a video could
also be leaked.
What was the guarantee that a video would not
be leaked, he asked.
Justice Ejaz remarked that video recording was done
for maintaining accurate transcripts. The facts of the case
could not be affected by the procedure and nature of statements also
did not change because of it, he added.
Justice Azmat Saeed observed that the proceedings’ recordings
would help the petitioner more than it could hurt him. Justice
Azmat Saeed asked the attorney general if he had read the JIT’s report submitted in the court on Monday. The attorney general replied
that he had not read it so far.
The bench directed the attorney general to examine the JIT
report and submit his response on Thursday. After listening to
the arguments, the court reserved the judgment over the issue
pertaining to leaking of Hussain Nawaz’s picture and
video recording of JIT proceedings and adjourned the hearing of the
case till Thursday.
SC reserves verdict on picture leak, video recording of Panama papers case JIT proceedings
