SC reopens Nandipur Power Plant corruption case

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Supreme Court on Wednesday directed to reopen Nandipur Power Plant corruption case and fixed it for hearing on August 9 (Thursday).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued notices to all respondents including federation, Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister for water and power division Khawaja Asif had approached the court to reopen the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice said that Asif had pointed out several issues in the project however he should have resolved them when he was in power.

“Being federal power minister it was your responsibility too, he remarked. Justice Nisar asked Asif “who had stopped him from conducting an investigation into the case.”

The CJ asked why the project was given on a contract and handed over to a Chinese company to run.

The project has not been allotted on contract. Its ownership belongs to the government,” answered Asif.

“A prominent personality has been mentioned in your petition in paragraph 11. You have accused him of delaying the project,” asked Justice Umer Ata Bandial.

Asif replied that the Nandipur file was with the law ministry for two years but nothing was done about it. Due to the delay, he said that the cost of the project went up.

Mr. Asif said he would be grateful if the court would take up the case once again. Justice Nisar said that he should be grateful even if he did not receive relief in the case.The PML-N leader replied that he remained always grateful to the court.

Subsequently, the court while reopening the case issued notices to the respondents.

Nandipur power project was established in 2005 to generate 525 megawatts of electricity. It was estimated to cost Rs22 billion but it went up to Rs58 billion due to delays.