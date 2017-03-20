SC rejects review petition against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected the

review petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Usman Dar against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in NA-110 election rigging case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case and maintained an earlier decision in the favour of Khawaja Asif.

Disposing off the petition, the chief justice said presenting 10 witnesses in one’s favour was not enough to declare an election outlawed.

He remarked the people presented as witnesses could be either supporters or voters of the said petitioner, so they could not be considered impartial.

He said unattested votes could not be eliminated from counting. How one can examine the seals of polling bags were broken.

Justice Nisar said Dar failed to present himself before the election tribunal despite several summons.

“He did not turn up before the tribunal even when he was fined. To be there for cross questioning was a legal requisite,” he added.

Earlier in Nov 2016, the apex court had rejected a petition challenging his election from NA-110 (Sialkot) constituency.

In 2013 general election, Khawaja Asif had bagged 92,484 votes, against his main rival Usman Dar’s 71,573 votes.