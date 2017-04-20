SC rejects PTI’s evidences in Panama case: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Thursday said that the Supreme Court in its verdict on

the Panama Papers had rejected the evidences submitted by the

Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI had been claiming of submitting substantial evidences

before the SC, but those were not considered by the court, he said

while talking to a private news channel.

The minster said the apex court’s order for forming a joint

investigation team (JIT) vindicated the stance of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the Panama Papers allegations.

He said the prime minister had written a letter to the

Supreme Court to constitute a commission for investigation into the

Panama Papers and the same had now been instructed by the court.

Tariq Fazal said the prime minister had presented

himself and his family for investigation and would do the same

before the JIT.

He said all others who were named in the Panama Papers for

owning off-shore companies should also be held accountable.