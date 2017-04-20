SC rejected petition of Imran Khan to disqualify PM: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja
Saad Rafique Thursday said Supreme Court rejected the petition of
Imran Khan to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and to put
names of members of Sharif family on Exit Control List (ECL).
Addressing a press conference here along with State
Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz, he said
the Supreme Court judges rejected all seven pleas of Imran Khan.
He said Supreme Court verdict further strengthened
democracy and another conspiracy was foiled against the democratic system.
The court also found no evidence of money laundering, he added.
He said PML-N welcomed decision of the Supreme Court to form
a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for further probe into
Panama Papers.
He said the formation of JIT was according to the position
taken by PML-N.
He said leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League(N)
will offer prayers of gratitude on Friday. Prayers will be offered
for further success of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
The minister said those who did not accept the results
of election 2013 hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the government
by levelling baseless allegations and staged sit ins.
Saad said leaders, workers and hundreds of millions of
voters of Pakistan Muslim League(N) had foiled the
conspiracy against democracy.
Since 2013, Imran Khan never accepted results of that year for
a single moment, he remarked.
He said it was not wrong to wish for post of Prime Minister
but Imran Khan acted foolishly to achieve the goal.
Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) led an assault on Islamabad and
a few thousand insane people attacked state institutions and
washed clothes on the railings of Supreme Court and sent a wrong
message to the world, he added.
He said Imran Khan had to turn back from Islamabad
after his unsuccessful misadventure.
PTI also damaged the efforts for development and progress
of Pakistan, he added.
In another attempt, Saad said PTI tried to lock down
Islamabad and while Imran Khan stayed in his palace at Bani
Gala, his workers were left stranded on roads.
He said Panama Papers had no legal value and on the issue
no judicial commission was formed anywhere in the world.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not take refuge behind
exemptions and privileges during hearing of the case and even let
go his fundamental rights, he added.
He said PTI constantly made an effort to influence
the judges.
Talking about latest statements of PPP chief Asif Zardari,
he said Pakistan Peoples Party looted the country, Sindh
was turned into ruins and Karachi was made a garbage dump.
PPP did not produce even a single megawatt of electricity
in five years of its rule, he reminded.
He asked Asif Zardari to stop his corrupt practices and
urged Imran Khan to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
instead of conspiring against the federal government.
He said Imran Khan should tender his resignation as his
party was rejected in every bye election including the one in
Talagang a few days back.
Saad said Pakistan Muslim League(N) would form the
next government after winning the general election in 2018 at
the centre and all four provinces.
In 2013, he recalled Pakistan was about to be declared
bankrupt and terrorism was on the rise but due to efforts of
the present government peace and normalcy returned
to Karachi,Balochistan and other parts of the country.
Terrorists were on the run because of the sacrifices of
Pakistan army and security agencies, he added.
He called CPEC a project for progress and prosperity
of Pakistan.
He urged Supreme Court to take up the petition of
Hanif Abbasi against PTI leader Imran Khan.
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and
National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that as per
today’s judgement, Nawaz Sharif was eligible to become and
remain prime minister of the country.
She said that during the Panama Papers case hearing,
the Prime Minister created history by presenting three generations
of his family, including his late father, for accountability.
The minister observed that though Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif enjoyed immunity under the Constitution but he did not
take its benefit. He also did not shelter under
technicalities including admissibility and maintainability as he
knew that the Panama Papers case was based on baseless allegations.
She disclosed that at the website of the International
Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), it was written
that no wrongdoing was committed by the offshore companies
and thus no legal action could be taken against them.
Marriyum said the chairman of one political party, Imran
Khan, had started doing negative politics on the issue,
levelling baseless allegations and abusing political opponents,
including the sitting Prime Minister and his family, and
even ridiculed national institutions.
On the contrary, she said the Prime Minister behaved like
a statesman and showed exemplary restraint and political maturity.
She recalled that it was Prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who
himself had written a letter to the Supreme Court for
forming an investigation commission if there was any doubt
about the Panama Papers issue.
She said that Imran had alleged that national wealth was
looted, tax evasion and money laundering was committed and even
accused the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.
She said that some so-called anchor persons had
prepared documentaries to prove Maryam Nawaz’s involvement in
the Panama Papers case but with the grace of Allah Almighty
all baseless allegations were rejected by the apex court.
She paid tribute to the PML-N workers and supporters
for showing restraint for the last over one year on the directives
of the prime minister against provocative attitude of the
PTI leadership.
She said yesterday it was claimed that the PML-N had
advised its workers to come on the streets.
The minister said that the opponents used all
negative tactics and indulged in politics of chaos and anarchy. She
said the PTI leadership staged a sit-in, attacked the Parliament
House and PTV building, tried to lock down the federal capital,
waited for umpire’s finger to achieve their nefarious design of
toppling the government of an elected prime minister, who had
been striving for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
She said the prime minister always requested the Supreme Court
to give its judgement over the electoral rigging charges and
other baseless allegations against himself and his
family. While on the other hand was a person, who had done nothing
for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in four years and locked the
offices of accountability commission of
the province.
She said the Election Commission, in its verdict
in the disqualification reference against Imran, mainatined that
he was filthy and uncivilized person, who was
undermining constitutional institutions.
She said now after completion of four years of
its government in KP, the PTI had started feasibility study for a
metro bus project in Peshawar and motorway in
the province.
Marriyum said despite all hurdles created by Imran Khan,
the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif had revived the sick national economy,
launched record number of energy projects and evolved consensus
to fight terrorism and then the armed forces and security
agencies broke the back of terrorists.
On the other hand, she said Imran Khan did nothing
except creating anarchy and chaos in the country by doing
politics of agitation and confrontation.
But, the people had totally rejected his negative
and disruptive politics by voting for the PML-N in AJK, Gilgit
Baltistan and local government elections, she added. She
said some television anchors were trying to find some points in
the SC judgement on which dirty game of politics could
be done.
She said since the Prime Minister’s mandate was a trust
from the masses, so he would not tender resignation on the
demand of opposition parties. He would continue to serve the
masses with same vigour and zeal, and fulfill the promises made
before 2013 elections.
She requested the media-persons to have a positive
approach and utilize their pen for the progress and development
of the country.
PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan should apologize
for hurling baseless allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and his family.
He said there was no contradiction in the statements made
by Sharif family members about their assets.
Imran Khan with the aim to grab the post of
Prime Minister, tried to mislead the people, he added.
He said there was no mention of Maryam Nawaz in the decision
of the Supreme Court.
The statements of the children of Prime Minister were distorted
by PTI leaders, he added.
“We have accepted verdict of the court. Now Imran Khan
and Jehangir Tareen should present themselves for accountability.”
He urged media to raise standards of journalism and
avoid misreporting and distortion of facts.
