SC permits PML-N candidate to appear in elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday suspended the decision of appellate tribunal and allowed Bilal Azhar Kiyani, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), to appear in general election from NA-66 Jehlum.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar resumed hearing on an appeal of Kiyani challenging the decision of

appellant tribunal disqualifying him on basis of dual nationality charge.

However, the court declared that if Kiyani wins the elections, his victory’s notification would be conditional with

the final judgment of apex court.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner’s counsel informed the bench that his client had withdrawn his

British nationality on June 7, before submitting his nomination papers for elections.

Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan remarked that it was necessary to inform the voters about the nationality of their candidate

before the elections. It was not suffice to inform the court verbally regarding leaving foreign nationality, he observed.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the court would view that whether the candidate had withdrawn his British

nationality before submitting nomination papers or not.

“The apex court was being blamed for becoming controversial. If it is so then why do they come here,” the chief justice observed.

After hearing arguments at large, the court suspended the decision of appellate tribunal and permitted PML-N’s candidate to appear in elections. However, if the candidate succeeded in polls, his winning notification would be conditional with the final judgment of the apex court.