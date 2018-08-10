SC issues show cause notice to Aamir Liaqat in hate speech case

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Husain, in hate speech case.

A three-member bench, headed by chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a plea moved by a private TV channel against the PTI leader.

Chief Justice remarked that “such people, who do not have any control over their commentary, should not be allowed to sit in the parliament.

The development came as the top court heard a petition filed in the backdrop of ‘hate speech’ by the Aamir Liaqat against his fellow anchor Shahzeb Khanzada.