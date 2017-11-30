SC grills police officials over Faizabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):A two-member Supreme Court bench grilled police officials on Thursday over the sit-in at Faizabad.

The apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Essa heard the suo motu case regarding the 20-day long Faizabad sit-in.

“How did the protesters get teargas shells and sticks,” Justice Mushir Alam asked the Islamabad advocate general.

He asked whether cases had been registered against protesters possessing explosive material.

The advocate general informed the court that 27 cases had been registered against the protesters.

Officials of police and intelligence agencies submitted reports over the Faizabad sit-in.

The deputy attorney general submitted the reports on behalf of the intelligence agencies. When asked about the casualties in the protest, he said that there were no deaths in the incident and 173 policemen were injured in the incident.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked for details of the incident to be furnished in court.

The deputy attorney general informed the bench that they have received documents from the Punjab government regarding the losses incurred during the sit-in. He shared that according to this report, the losses stood at Rs146 million.

Justice Isa then remarked where Islam permits damaging public and private property?