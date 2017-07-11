SC expresses annoyance over Imran’s failure to submit reply in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed

annoyance over failure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran

Khan to submit reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP)

stance in his disqualification case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian

Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal

Arab heard the case filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi

seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification on the basis of allegations that his party had

acquired funding from prohibited foreign sources.

During the course of proceedings, ECP’s counsel Ibrahim Satti

informed the court that the Commission was agreed to form a commission to probe as

to whether the PTI acquired foreign funding from prohibited

sources.

He said it was the first time a political party’s foreign funding

was being investigated. Political parties, he said, did not even feel

the need to submit information relating to domestic funding.

He said the ECP, however, could act against a party if it was

notified that the same had has submitted incorrect information to it.

The party involved in such fraud could be banned or stopped from working,

he added.

The ECP’s counsel also claimed that political parties did not follow

ECP regulations when it came to election expenditures and spent

excessively in an attempt to win elections.

Party tickets were sold for more than the official limit

for election expenditure, he added.

Akram Sheikh, counsel for petitioner Hanif Abbasi, said Imran Khan

had not submitted reply to the application based on his speech in the parliament and TV

interviews.

The Chief Justice observed that there were some gaps that

needed to be filled as he did not want the hearing affected due

because of the same.

He also expressed annoyance over the PTI chief’s failure to submit

reply to ECP’s contentions in the case. Upon this one of the PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry

apologized to the court for the delay.

Upon inquiry of the CJP, another PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari informed

the court that Imran Khan’s counsel Anwar Mansoor was abroad till August

15.

The CJP remarked that the PTI chief should have engaged another

counsel as the court would not adjourn hearing for an indefinite period.

He asked as to how property was purchased for 117,000 pounds in the United

Kingdom. If Imran Khan earned the money by playing cricket then he (Imran) could

obtain certificates from the companies, he added.

He remarked that the money trail of one of Imran Khan’s accounts was vague

and documents supporting his income claims from playing must be submitted to the

court.

Naeem Bukhari said that he would provide the details to the court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till July 13.