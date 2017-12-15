SC disqualifies Jahangir Tareen but dismisses plea against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Supreme Court Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Tareen but dismissed the plea against PTI Chief Imran Khan.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab announced the reserved judgment.

However, the apex court referred the allegation on PTI as a foreign-aided party to the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide it on merit.

The petition was filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen for non-disclosure of assets, ownership of offshore companies, and alleged the PTI as a foreign-aided party.