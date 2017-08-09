SC dismisses plea to stop bye-election in PP-4 Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a

plea seeking stoppage of bye-election on Punjab Assembly seat PP-4 Rawalpindi.

The court also conditionally allowed Shoukat Aziz Bhatti, who was

disqualified by the Election Tribunal, to file nomination papers.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Dost Muhammad

and Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

It may be mentioned that Election Tribunal disqualified Shoukat

Bhatti over holding of alleged fake degree on a petition filed by his opponent Iftikhar Kiyani. Later, Bhatti challenged the ET decision

before the Supreme Court.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Shoukat Bhatti

apprised the court that his client’s success notification was challenged

by opponent candidate after three years of election. He pleaded the court

to not stop election on the provincial assembly seat.

Lateef Khosa, counsel for Iftikhar Kiyani, said that the tribunal

had authority to decide cases after issuing of notification by the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He pleaded the court to suspend

the election schedule for the PP-4 Rawalpindi constituency.

Justice Dost Muhammad remarked that if court allowed such challenge

of nomination papers then there will be unending number of cases will follow. He observed that complicated points were raised in the petition

and a three-member bench can decide the case. He remarked that acceptance

of nomination papers of Shoukat Bhatti would be conditioned by court decision.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.