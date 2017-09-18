SC dismisses appeals against Kalsoom’s candidature for NA-120

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): A three-member bench of Supreme Court
Monday dismissed two appeals regarding the nomination papers of
Kalsoom Nawaz for NA-120 after the petitioner withdrew them.
A three members bench of SC headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed took
up the two appeals against Kalsoom Nawaz filed by Pakistan Peoples
Party (PPP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s candidates for NA-120
seat.
During hearing of the case, the bench observed that the
petitioner, who lost the by-election to Kulsoom on Sunday, did not
provide sufficient details and facts in support of their
allegations.
Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the petitioner had levelled
accusations but did not provide proof.
Addressing PPP candidate Faisal Mir’s counsel, Justice Maqbool
Baqar remarked that there were alternative forums for remedy
available to the petitioner, such as the election tribunal.
Justice Qazi Faiz Esa observed that the people of NA-120 had
expressed their desire through vote and it should be respected.
The bench subsequently dismissed the petitions after the
petitioners withdrew them.
It may be mentioned here that LHC had already dismissed
petition against Kulsoom Nawaz’s candidature for NA-120.
