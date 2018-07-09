SC directs to put Zardari, Faryal, others on ECL

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) while issuing a written order in a case of fake bank accounts and suspicious transactions of billions of rupees, directed the Interior Ministry to put the names of former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar also issued the directions on the report of Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) mentioning details of persons/companies in whose names fake accounts were opened for the purpose of money laundering.

According to the FIA’s report, the fake/fictitious accounts were opened in the names of Tariq Sultan, owner of A-One International, Erum Aqeel, owner of Ibrahim Linkers, Muhammad Ashraf son of Abdul (Logistic Trading), Muhammad Iqbal Araen (Iqbal Metals), Muhammad Umair (Umair Associates), Adnan Javed (Lucky International) and Qasim Ali (Royal International) .

The persons/companies, who deposited the amounts in those accounts, were M/s Bahria Town Karachi project and Zain Malik, M/s Sujwal Agro Farms Pvt. Ltd., M/s Tando Allahyar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. , M/s Omni Pvt. Ltd., M/s Agro Farms Thatta Pvt. Ltd., M/s Alfa Zulu Co. Pvt. Ltd., Haji Mureed Akbar (Banker on behalf of Contractor), M/s Sher Muhammad Mugheri & Co. (Contractor), M/s Sardar Muhammad Ashraf D Baloch Pvt. Ltd. (Contractor), M/s A-one International (account reported in STR), M/s Lucky International (account reported in STR), M/s Logistic Trading (I.I. Chundrigar) (account reported in STR), M/s Iqbal Metals (account reported in STR), M/s Royal International (account reported in STR), and M/s Umair Associates (account reported in STR)

The report also revealed the names of the beneficiaries, who included Nasser Abdullah Lootah, Chairman Summit Bank, M/s Ansari Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd (Anwar Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed), M/s Omni Polymer Packages Pvt Ltd (Abdul Ghani Majeed and Ali Kemal Majeed), M/s Pak Ethnol Pvt Ltd (Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed), M/s Chamber Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd (Anwar Majeed and Nimr Majeed), M/s Agro Farms Thattha Pvt Ltd (Anwar Majeed and Nazli Majeed), M/s Zardari Group Pvt Ltd (Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur), M/s Parthenon Pvt Ltd (Iqbal Khan Noori), M/s A-one International (account reported in STR, used for layering), M/s Lucky International (account reported in STR, used for layering), M/s Logistic Trading (account reported in STR, used for layering), M/s Royal International (account reported in STR, used for layering), M/s Umair Associates (account reported in STR, used for layering). and 14 others against whom criminal cases in this regard had been registered.

The top court ruled out that Rs 7 billion, which had been deposited by the Summit Bank with the State Bank of Pakistan as equity, would remain frozen till further orders.

The SC ordered the Inspector General of Police, Sindh, to ensure the presence of all the above-named persons before it on the next date of hearing.

The court also summoned the chairmen of National Accountability Court chairman, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and Federal Bureau of Revenue on July12.

It may added that out of the total 29 fake accounts identified by the FIA, 16 pertained to Summit Bank, eight to Sindh Bank and five to the United Bank Ltd, while the illegal transactions amounted to Rs 35 billion.